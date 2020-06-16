Recognizing/Celebrating the Senior Athletes from Piedmont Classical School: Home of the Bobcats
Today we are also recognizing the Senior Athletes from the Piedmont Classical School, out on Yanceyville Street, here in Greensboro..The PCS Bobcats are led by their Athletic Director Kenny Free, and Kenny is a graduate of Page High School, here in Greensboro…Ken Free Jr. is a former lawyer/attorney and he also serves as the boys Varsity basketball coach at Piedmont Classical School….Kenny Free, a very good basketball player in his own right, back in his playing days….
(We also recognize Mary Lou Nance, the Academic Dean, at the Piedmont Classical School.)
Here is our list of Senior Athletes from Piedmont Classical School, Home of the Bobcats, and it is time for the Pomp and Circumstance, as the PCS Bobcats walk across the stage to receive their GreensboroSports.com diplomas….
Piedmont Classical School Senior Athletes
Briyinna Amos-Girls Basketball
AJ Boylan-Cross Country and Baseball
Jone Cardwell-Cheerleading
Holden Clark-Cross Country, Swimming and Track
Ezra Evans-Basketball and Track
Kat Gaylord-Swimming and Softball
Allison George-Swimming
Rachel Hipply-Volleyball, Cheerleading & Soccer
Jalen Joiner-Basketball-Scholarship at Lees McRae College*
Evan Joyner-Basketball-Scholarship to Tennessee State University*
Parker Martin-Volleyball and Softball
Trent McIntyre-Basketball-Scholarship to UNC-Pembroke*
Stephen Meyer-Cross Country
Chris Pierce-Cheerleading
Qualeem Poindexter-Basketball walk on at Garner Webb*
Logan Rudisill-Cross Country, Swimming and Baseball
Hailey Seppey-Cross Country
Kaitlyn Shelton-Softball
Jamie Taylor-Volleyball
Nailah Thomas-Basketball and Track
Mallory Witherspoon-Track-Scholarship to Catawba*
For all of the Senior Athletes, at the Piedmont Classical School, here is a little Celebration music to help them enjoy their accomplishments at PCS, with the Bobcats…
“Celebration”, from our ‘Band of the Year’, Kool and the Gang….
