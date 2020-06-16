Recognizing/Celebrating the Senior Athletes from Piedmont Classical School: Home of the Bobcats

Today we are also recognizing the Senior Athletes from the Piedmont Classical School, out on Yanceyville Street, here in Greensboro..The PCS Bobcats are led by their Athletic Director Kenny Free, and Kenny is a graduate of Page High School, here in Greensboro…Ken Free Jr. is a former lawyer/attorney and he also serves as the boys Varsity basketball coach at Piedmont Classical School….Kenny Free, a very good basketball player in his own right, back in his playing days….

(We also recognize Mary Lou Nance, the Academic Dean, at the Piedmont Classical School.)

Here is our list of Senior Athletes from Piedmont Classical School, Home of the Bobcats, and it is time for the Pomp and Circumstance, as the PCS Bobcats walk across the stage to receive their GreensboroSports.com diplomas….

Click On Below, and the Marching Music is ready to go….



Piedmont Classical School Senior Athletes

Briyinna Amos-Girls Basketball

AJ Boylan-Cross Country and Baseball

Jone Cardwell-Cheerleading

Holden Clark-Cross Country, Swimming and Track

Ezra Evans-Basketball and Track

Kat Gaylord-Swimming and Softball

Allison George-Swimming

Rachel Hipply-Volleyball, Cheerleading & Soccer

Jalen Joiner-Basketball-Scholarship at Lees McRae College*

Evan Joyner-Basketball-Scholarship to Tennessee State University*

Parker Martin-Volleyball and Softball

Trent McIntyre-Basketball-Scholarship to UNC-Pembroke*

Stephen Meyer-Cross Country

Chris Pierce-Cheerleading

Qualeem Poindexter-Basketball walk on at Garner Webb*

Logan Rudisill-Cross Country, Swimming and Baseball

Hailey Seppey-Cross Country

Kaitlyn Shelton-Softball

Jamie Taylor-Volleyball

Nailah Thomas-Basketball and Track

Mallory Witherspoon-Track-Scholarship to Catawba*

For all of the Senior Athletes, at the Piedmont Classical School, here is a little Celebration music to help them enjoy their accomplishments at PCS, with the Bobcats…

“Celebration”, from our ‘Band of the Year’, Kool and the Gang….

Click On Below…

