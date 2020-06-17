Dudley Panthers get College Football Offers Today:Milan Summers from Lake Erie College and Joncarlos Miller II from North Carolina Central University

Milan Summers, LB from James B. Dudley High School, got himself a college football offer today, and this kid is one of the Top Tacklers in the Triad, and he should be seeing many more offers come across the table, between now and the end of the 2020 high school football season….Summers is part of the Class of 2021 from Dudley, and he stands at 5’10/195, but he plays linebacker like he is around 6’2/230….

Here is the official word that #22 from the Dudley Panthers got today….Check out the Lake Erie Storm…Milan Summers now trending with the Lake Erie College Storm…

Very humbled and blessed to receive my First D2 offer at @LakeErieFB ????? thank you @LECCoachRaby believing in me! let's go #STORMCHA21NG ?? pic.twitter.com/KvtwkshN1A — MilanSummers22 (@MilanSummers22) June 17, 2020

Lake Erie College is a private liberal arts college in Painesville, Ohio. Founded in 1856 as a female seminary, the college converted to a coeducational institution in 1985. As of the 2016–2017 academic year, the total enrollment was 1,177 students.

In addition to 63 programs of study for undergraduate students, Lake Erie offers master’s programs in education and physician assistant studies, as well as the IACBE-accredited Parker Master of Business Administration program, first founded in 1981.

Known as the Lake Erie College Storm, the College is a member of NCAA Division II and the Great Midwest Athletic Conference (GMAC). Lake Erie College fields 17 varsity sports teams at the Division II level and joined the GMAC prior to the start of the 2017-18 academic year. Prior to joining the GMAC, Lake Erie was a member of the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference from 2010-2017. Lake Erie College was also a member of the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference (AMCC) of Division III; LEC had been part of the AMCC from 2007-2010.

Athletics-NCAA Division II – Great Midwest Athletic Conference

Nickname-Storm

Affiliations-Council of Independent Colleges, Ohio Foundation of Independent Colleges

Mascot-Stormy the Cyclone

Joncarlos Miller II, also with the Dudley High School Class of 2021, got his offer today from North Carolina Central University…This is the first HBCU to offer a college ride to JC Miller II…Miller, a lineman, with leanings toward the offensive side of the ball, stands at 6’4/225 and JC Miller II will be able to add more pounds to his 6’4 base, as the next year moves by…Hard to get by Miller, when he is putting up a wall along that DBoyz offensive line…..

Joncarlos Miller II, with his offer from NCCU today….Check out the NCCU Eagles…

NCCU sponsors fourteen men’s and women’s sports teams that participate in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I as a recently readmitted member of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. Athletic teams include football, softball, baseball, basketball, track and field, tennis, volleyball, bowling, and golf.

Colors-Maroon & Gray

Athletics-NCAA Division I

Nickname-Eagles

Affiliations-Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference