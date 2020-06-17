Greensboro Man Missing on Lake Norman:Aaron Jones(Western Guilford HS) has not been found[Former WG Hornet played college football at Coastal Carolina]
The search continues for a Greensboro man who went missing on Lake Norman this past Sunday.
(Aaron Jones, a former Western Guilford High School and Coastal Carolina University football player, a big man, at 6’0/230. Aaron Jones, a running back for the WG Hornets and for the CCU Chanticleers.)
Aaron Jones as a running back his senior season at Western Guilford High School:
Rushed for more than 1,000 yards and had over 500 receiving yards and a combined 26 touchdowns his senior season … Had a school record-tying six touchdowns in a single game in 2009 … Also played on the defensive side of the ball also posted 10 career fumble recoveries and two career interceptions … Was effective on special teams where he had six career punt blocks and five career field goal blocks.
from FOX 8 News and www.myfox8.com:
North Carolina wildlife officials say Aaron Jones was on a boat with friends. He got into the water without a life jacket and never resurfaced.
Jones’ girlfriend has been organizing search parties since he went missing over the weekend.
Ashton Pierce says he is a strong, athletic and talented 28-year-old. He was previously a lifeguard and played football for Coastal Carolina University.
“This man is the strongest man I’ve ever met in my entire life, the nicest, sweetest, full-hearted man I’ve ever met in my entire life,” Pierce said.
Pierce, an hour and a half away in Greensboro, immediately sprung into action when she heard her boyfriend was missing.
“I’m not trying to be hasty. I’m trying to find this man, I’m trying to do everything in my power and everyone else’s power that’s here to make sure that this man is found,” Pierce said.
Since Sunday, Pierce has continued to show up at the lake and search. Even when emergency crews called off their own efforts due to weather conditions.
“He gives nothing but love, nothing but goodness to everyone in this world, and for him to be left in that water, that’s not what he deserves. That’s not what he deserves at all,” Pierce said.
Jones’ family and friends were back on the lake’s shoreline Tuesday, soaked by rain, but refusing to ever give up.
“My heart and soul is in him right now and I can feel him. He is still here, he is still alive, and I’m going to do everything I can to find him and we are going to do everything we can to find him,” Pierce said.
Wildlife officials are leading the investigation. An officer told FOX8 they will continue search efforts until Jones is found.
(Aaron Jones, the son of Dewayne and Varnetta Jones.)
Aaron Jones football at Coastal Carolina University:
2011 (So.): Played in 10 games … Rushed for 88 yards, serving primarily as Coastal[apos]s short-yardage specialist … Scored two rushing touchdowns, joining Aramis Hillary and Travis Small as the only Chants to record rushing TDs in 2011 … Gave Coastal a 23-16 lead in the quarter with a four-yard score in the season-opening win over Furman … Added a four-yard TD in the win over VMI … Carried the ball a season-high eight times at Liberty and had three rushes for a season-high 27 yards at Western Carolina.
2010 (Fr.): Played in 10 games as a true freshman, finishing fourth on the team in rushing (26 attempts for 162 yards) … Caught two passes (one for zero yards at Richmond and a 13-yarder versus Western Illinois in the NCAA playoff game) … Had two carries versus Delaware State, one for 26 yards and one for 15 … Scored his first career TD, a one-yard rush, versus Stony Brook … Versus Charleston Southern, had seven attempts for 64 yards (9.1 per carry) with a long of 17 yards.
**********from GreensboroSports.com on Aaron Jones, during his freshman year, at Coastal Carolina University……**********
Stony Brook over Coastal Carolina, but Aaron Jones(Western Guilford) finds paydirt
Posted by Andy Durham on October 25, 2010 at 10:42 am
Stony Brook defeated Coastal Carolina on Saturday, 38-28, but running back Aaron Jones, from Western Guilford High School, scored his first collegiate touchdown on a one-yard run for the Chanticleers…..
Jones had just a couple of yards on a couple of carries, but none the less, he got into the end zone for the first time, as a college football player…..
True freshman Aaron Jones found paydirt.
This is a very serious matter right now and you can tell that it is, by tone of Aaron Jones’ girlfriend…
“He gives nothing but love, nothing but goodness to everyone in this world, and for him to be left in that water, that’s not what he deserves. That’s not what he deserves at all,” Pierce said.
“My heart and soul is in him right now and I can feel him. He is still here, he is still alive, and I’m going to do everything I can to find him and we are going to do everything we can to find him,” Pierce said
You watch the video report from Allison Smith with FOX 8 News when you Click On this link…
https://myfox8.com/news/family-searching-for-greensboro-man-who-disappeared-while-visiting-lake-norman/
Aaron Jones, on the News and Record All-County/All-Area Team from December 26, 2009….
Aaron Jones/RB/Western Guilford/Sr.: One coach said every time Jones carried against his team, he felt like he was being punished for something.
The 6-foot-1, 230-pounder carried 150 times for 914 yards, caught 39 passes for 565 yards and scored 26 all-purpose TDs, including six in one game to tie the school record.
From WSOC TV in Charlotte:
LAKE NORMAN — Search teams will be back in the water at Lake Norman, searching for a man who disappeared Sunday afternoon.
Crews responded to the call around 2:30 p.m. near the Highway 150 bridge, which is on the Catawaba-Iredell County line.
Officials said they are looking for a man in his 20s.
He was on a boat with friends when he jumped off without wearing a life jacket and never resurfaced.
Officials said they believe alcohol was a factor in the incident.
From WCNC TV in Charlotte:
LAKE NORMAN OF CATAWBA, N.C. — Neighbors stop momentarily and gaze toward the waters of Lake Norman as they take their morning walks. Others just look and continue on their way.
In the not-so-distant waters are several boats on the lake, lights flashing as they continue the search for the third person to go under the waters this summer and not come back up.
North Carolina Wildlife officials say the man, in his 20s, dived off a rental boat around 2 p.m. Sunday and didn’t resurface. Deputies from Iredell County, as well as North Carolina Fish and Wildlife, have been on the lake since Monday morning after spending hours on the waters using SONAR equipment to find the boater’s body.
“There were 20 people on the boat before the man jumped in the water,” said Matthew Lee of the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission. “He was not wearing a life jacket.”
After the man failed to emerge from the water, another person jumped in trying to save him but they also struggled and required to be rescued, Lee explained.
“It’s tragic”, said Belinda Agustine, vacationing from Wilmington. “We saw them with someone on a gurney, it distressing, very distressing.”
Agustine and her husband, Jerry, have been in the Lake Norman area for the week, she was a few hundred yards from where the man jumped in the waters.
“We heard the sirens and ambulances but we stayed out of the way,” Agustine said.
Officer Lee said the incident is still under investigation and they will continue to look for the man as long as weather and daylight allow.
If the missing boater is confirmed as drowning victim, it would be the third drowning call on Lake Norman in the last month and a half. Neither of the other two individuals were wearing life jackets.
A brief update today/Wednesday, from MyFOX8.com:
The search continues for a Greensboro man who went missing on Lake Norman this past Sunday.
North Carolina wildlife officials say Aaron Jones was on a boat with friends. He got into the water without a life jacket and never resurfaced.
Wildlife officials are leading the investigation. An officer told FOX8 they will continue search efforts until Jones is found.
This situation reminds me some of the case involving former WWE wrestler Shad Gasperd…
He disappeared into the ocean waters along Venice Beach in California on a Sunday, and his body was not found until the following Wednesday….
