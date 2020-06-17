Tyrell Carmichael(Ragsdale HS) receives College Football Offer from Hampden-Sydney College

Tyrell Carmichael, from Ragsdale High School, with a college football offer this week from Hampden-Sydney College, in Hampden-Sydney, Virginia…

Carmichael is a wide receiver for the RHS Tigers, and he is part of the Class of 2021 at Lucy C. Ragsdale High School, in Jamestown, North Carolina….

I am truly blessed to receive my first offer from Hampden-Sydney College! ??@HSC__FOOTBALL pic.twitter.com/pXiqHquK67 — Tyrell Carmichael (@Tyrellgocrazy) June 16, 2020

Hampden–Sydney College (H-SC) is a men’s liberal arts college in Hampden Sydney, Virginia. Founded in 1775, Hampden–Sydney is the oldest privately chartered college in the southern United States, the tenth-oldest college in the nation, the last college founded before the American Declaration of Independence, and the oldest of only three four-year, all-male liberal arts colleges remaining in the United States (alongside Morehouse and Wabash). Hampden–Sydney College is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and the Virginia Landmarks Register. It is affiliated with the Presbyterian Church (USA).

Hampden–Sydney College teams participate as a member of the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s Division III. The Tigers are a member of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC). Men’s sports include baseball, basketball, cross country, football, golf, lacrosse, soccer, swimming & diving and tennis.

Hampden–Sydney’s rivalry with Randolph-Macon College is one of the longest-running college rivalries in the United States. “The Game” is often referred to as the oldest small-school football rivalry in the South, with the first match up having been played in 1893. Athletic events involving the two schools are fiercely competitive, and the week prior to “The Game” between Hampden–Sydney and Randolph-Macon is known as “Beat Macon Week”.

Several Hampden-Sydney athletes have gone on to successful coaching careers, including Russell Turner, the head coach of the UC-Irvine men’s basketball team, and Ryan Odom, who led the #16 seed UMBC-Retrievers to a historic upset over #1 seed University of Virginia in the 2018 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. Ryan Silverfield, an alumnus and former student-assistant with the Hampden-Sydney football program, was named head football coach at the University of Memphis just before the 2019 Cotton Bowl Classic after previously serving as an assistant with the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings.

Nickname–Tigers

Sporting affiliations–NCAA Division III – ODAC