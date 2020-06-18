Charlotte Dixon-Graves Resigns Guilford Women’s Lacrosse Post

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Charlotte Dixon-Graves has stepped down from her position as Guilford College’s head women’s lacrosse coach. She departs after three years with the Quakers.

In her three seasons at the helm, Dixon-Graves led Guilford to a 19-20 overall record. Most recently she guided the Quakers to victories in their first five games for the first time in school history on the way to a 6-1 start before the 2020 season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apart from an 18-5 setback to Swarthmore College, the Quakers were not overly tested and outscored opponents by an average of 13 goals per game in their six victories. Guilford tallied at least 16 goals in each win and limited all six opponents to nine or fewer goals. The Quakers ranked 18th among NCAA Division III schools and first in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference with a 9.71 scoring margin. Guilford’s 6.57 goals allowed per game led the league and stood 21st nationally. Dixon-Graves saw Abigail Horchar ’20 earn the 2020 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance Women’s Lacrosse Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

“This is both a sad and happy time for Guilford. We’re very sad that Coach Dixon-Graves is leaving us, but extremely happy for her opportunity to be closer to family, especially during these circumstances. Her efforts to move our program forward were paying dividends, as evidenced by the team’s outstanding performance last season. We wish her all the best in her future endeavors,” said Interim Director of Athletics Dr. Sharon Beverly.

During the 2019 season, the Quakers compiled an overall record of 7-9 while Madison Iandoli ’20 and Holly Kozak ’19 were named to the All-ODAC Third Team.

Guilford went 6-10 in Dixon-Graves’ first season in 2018. Iandoli ’20 earned All-ODAC recognition and five Quakers made the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Association’s Zag Sports Academic Honor Roll. In addition, Guilford was named an IWCLA Zag Sports Academic Honor Squad.

A 2006 Pfeiffer University graduate, Dixon-Graves served as head women’s lacrosse coach at crosstown-rival Greensboro College from 2008-11. She became the school’s senior woman administrator in 2009. The Pride compiled a 36-28 record in Dixon-Graves’ tenure and reached four straight USA South Athletic Conference Tournament finals.

Dixon-Graves shined as a goaltender at Pfeiffer where she twice earned first-team all-region honors from the IWLCA. A two-time All-Carolinas Virginia Athletic Conference selection, she was the NCAA Division II Falcons’ Most Valuable Player in 2006. Dixon-Graves’ 7.13 career goals-against average still stands 11th in Division II history and her school-record .623 save percentage in 2006 led the nation. She was one of 22 Division II students picked for the 2006 Farewell Lacrosse Festival All-Star Game.

The Galesville, Maryland, native graduated from Southern High School and has staffed numerous camps and clubs, including Gamebreaker Lacrosse Camp, the United Youth Club, and LB3 Lacrosse. Dixon-Graves also served as executive director of N.C. Elite Lacrosse Club in Greensboro.