Dr. Anthony Fauci says he thinks College Football and Pro Football are in Jeopardy and he’s not sure that they will be played this Fall: Fauci, ‘Hard to See’ Football Being Played in 2020

from Dan Mannell at Radio.com:

Dr. Fauci: ‘Hard to See’ Football Being Played in 2020

Dr. Anthony Fauci is warning that the NFL and college football seasons could be in jeopardy because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fauci, director of the NIAID and member of the White House’s coronavirus task force, told CNN that America’s favorite sport could be sidelined this fall as the US struggles to contain spikes in different regions.

“Unless players are essentially in a bubble — insulated from the community and they are tested nearly every day — it would be very hard to see how football is able to be played this fall,” Fauci told host Dr. Sanjay Gupta. “If there is a second wave, which is certainly a possibility and which would be complicated by the predictable flu season, football may not happen this year.”

