Greensboro Redwings Announce 2020 19u Roster

Greensboro Redwings Announce 2020 19u Baseball Roster
Cody Darnell-Northeast Guilford HS
TJ Ash-Southeast Guilford HS
Alden Kolessar-Rockingham County HS
Josh Nichols-Western Guilford HS
Cam Edmonds-Eastern Guilford HS
Justin Brady-Northeast Guilford HS
Cooper Speight-Western Guilford HS
Rush Bowman-Greensboro Day School
Ryan Dee-Western Guilford HS
Ian Sweet-Southeast Guilford HS
Jonathan Todd-Rockingham County HS
Caleb Carden-Western Guilford HS
Grayson Southern-Caldwell Academy
Eli Willen-Grimsley HS
Andy Williams-Western Guilford HS
Austin Williams-Western Guilford HS
Max Green-Cornerstone Charter Academy
Grayson Tudor-Rockingham County HS
Nathan Terry-Western Guilford HS
