N.C. A&T Cancels Homecoming for 2020(The Football Game will still be played on October 31)/Winston-Salem State University Cancels Homecoming 2020(No word on the Football Game)

This news on N.C. A&T and WSSU Fall Homecomings from FOX 8 NEWS…..www.myfox8.com….

To see more on this, follow and tune into the FOX 8 NEWS at 4, 5, and 6pm…..

GREENSBORO, N.C. — In response to health and safety concerns relating to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University announced Thursday it is canceling all in-person homecoming activities for the 2020-21 academic year with the exception of the football game this fall.

“After a great deal of discussion, we believe this difficult decision is the appropriate route to mitigate and reduce the potential spread of COVID-19,” said Teresa Davis, associate vice chancellor for Alumni Relations. “Although we are deeply disappointed we will not be able to honor this highly-anticipated tradition, we believe if we make the necessary sacrifices now, we hope to be able to see everyone next year, with even more anticipation, excitement and enthusiasm.”

Currently, the football game is scheduled to take place on Oct. 31, with reduced fan capacity, pending state restrictions. The departments of Athletics and Campus Enterprises will share additional details for the game, complete football season and related activities such as tailgating, operational plans and fan engagement at a later date.

Read here for more from WGHP MyFox8.com…..That’s the FOX 8 NEWS….CLICK HERE…

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem State University has canceled homecoming for 2020.

The university announced Thursday that the annual, weeklong celebration scheduled for Sept. 13 to 19 will not happen this year over concerns about the coronavirus.

The event was expected to bring more than 10,000 to campus to participate in nearly 40 events.

“The decision to cancel was made to proactively protect the health and well-being not only of guests, but also the individuals who study, live, and work on campus,” WSSU said in a news release. “The goal of this decision is simple: to decrease the number of situations that require the campus community and beyond to gather in large groups.”

Read more on the WSSU decision, from FOX 8 NEWS, when you CLICK HERE….