N.C. A&T names Will Jones as Men’s Head Basketball Coach

A&T Names Will Jones As Head Coach

EAST GREENSBORO – Willie (prefers Will) Jones has been named North Carolina A&T’s head men’s basketball coach as announced by Director of Athletics Earl M. Hilton III on Thursday.

Jones will be the Aggies 11th head men’s basketball coach of the NCAA modern era that started in 1952.

A press conference to introduce Jones will start at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 23 in front of the entrance of Corbett Sports Center on the John W. Mitchell Drive side of the facility. The press conference will be invitation only and disposable masks will be distributed.

“I am delighted to see coach Jones get this opportunity,” said Hilton. “Will did a wonderful job last season of keeping our men’s basketball team focused on success on the court and in the classroom, so we know he is committed to creating a championship culture while also making sure our student-athletes graduate and are prepared to be positive contributors to society.”

Jones took over the N.C. A&T Aggies men’s basketball program as the acting head coach on Dec. 24, 2019. He led the Aggies to a 14-5 record including a second-place finish in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) by going 12-4. The Aggies also claimed a first-round MEAC tournament win over Howard under Jones before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2019-20 season.

“I first want to thank Chancellor Harold L. Martin, Sr., the board of trustees and Mr. Earl Hilton for this opportunity,” said Jones. “I also want to thank the incredible fan base at N.C. A&T for their support of the men’s basketball program.

They are truly the best. I have always prayed for the chance to lead at the best institution. North Carolina A&T is the best, largest and most progressive (historically black college or university) in the world. I think God has answered my prayers. I’m excited and ready to lead our program back into national prominence.”

Jones had numerous accomplishments during the 2019-20 season were numerous.

2019-20 MEAC Coach of the Year

Led Aggies to 14-5 record and No. 2 seed at the MEAC tournament

BOXTOROW Coach of the Year

Ben Jobe Award Finalist

Named head coach of Team John McLendon, Jr. in inaugural HBCU All-Star Game

Three All-MEAC selections

Two first-team All-MEAC selections for the first time in 32 seasons

1 BOXTOROW All-American

Led MEAC in eight statistical categories (scoring offense, 3-point field goal percentage defense, rebounding offense, assists, steals, turnover margin, assist-to-turnover ratio, and defensive rebounds)

Most MEAC wins by a first-year head coach at N.C. A&T (12-4)

Point guard Kameron Langley led the nation in total assists, assists per game and triple-doubles