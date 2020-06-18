Rod Carew says Major League Baseball/MLB “Should Let the Season Go”:Carew, “No Baseball in 2020”

from CBS Radio Sports and on the Tiki and Tierney Show:

Hall of Famer Rod Carew: MLB Should Call Off 2020 Season

Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association have reportedly made “significant progress” toward agreeing to terms on a 2020 season. MLB has sent a new proposal to the MLBPA, which reportedly includes a full prorated salary for 60 games in 70 days. The season would start on July 19 or 20, and there would be expanded in playoffs in both 2020 and 2021.

While this is seemingly good news, Baseball Hall of Famer Rod Carew does not believe the 2020 season should occur due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I don’t see why they want to play,” Carew told Tiki & Tierney. “I think you’re putting a lot of players in danger of maybe contacting this disease and not knowing what it’s going to do to them. I would just say to let the season go.”

