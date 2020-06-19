News and Record leaving downtown offices:N&R ready to ‘Vacate the Premises'(Remembering Much of the Sports Staff that worked in that building on East Market Street)

from News and Record reporter John Newsom on Twitter, and John said he is already gone from the N&R downtown building, and all others from the N&R staff will vacate the premises by this weekend….
(I’m thinking John Newsom was on the sports staff several years back.)

The News and Record staff will be in new News and Record offices by Monday, and not located in downtown Greensboro..From what we have been reading, the N&R has been in their current downtown building for 44 years, and that is a pretty LONG haul…

More from N&R reporter John Newsom on Twitter….

**********Some memorable names from the N&R Sports Department, on East Market Street**********
(I’m sure we have left several out, but we will add them in, as they come to us.)
Smith Barrier
Irwin Smallwood
Wilt Browning
Bill Hass
Tony Barnhart
Tom Northington
Larry Keech
Tom Einstein
David Lamm
Gary McCann
Charlie Atkinson
Helen Ross
Myer Anthony
John C. Manuel
Rob Dainels
Jeff Carlton
Dustin Long
Bill Gupton
Kate Hairopoulos
Kelli Dixon
Craig T. Greenlee
Tony Jeffries
Tony Green
Jason Wolf
Tom Keller
Brant Wilkerson-New
More recently:
Ed Hardin
Joe Sirera
Jeff Mills
Spencer Turkin
Eddie Wooten

