News and Record leaving downtown offices:N&R ready to ‘Vacate the Premises'(Remembering Much of the Sports Staff that worked in that building on East Market Street)
from News and Record reporter John Newsom on Twitter, and John said he is already gone from the N&R downtown building, and all others from the N&R staff will vacate the premises by this weekend….
(I’m thinking John Newsom was on the sports staff several years back.)
The News and Record staff will be in new News and Record offices by Monday, and not located in downtown Greensboro..From what we have been reading, the N&R has been in their current downtown building for 44 years, and that is a pretty LONG haul…
N&R building at 200 E Market St, Gso
1976-2020
I shot this Tues on my last day in the building. Some folks leave it for the last time today; others are there through Sunday
N&R offices open in a new locale (not downtown) Monday pic.twitter.com/CmdztIrJh3
— John Newsom (@JohnNewsomNR) June 19, 2020
More from N&R reporter John Newsom on Twitter….
Oh, and @heylynnhey, @jerrywolford and @shoffmann_NR, a trio of photo pros who can remember the old darkroom in that building
— John Newsom (@JohnNewsomNR) June 19, 2020
And @Turkin35 of course, who will be calling games on ESPN (the Uno, not the Ocho) before we know it
— John Newsom (@JohnNewsomNR) June 19, 2020
A lot of pretty good journalism came out of the building over the past 44 years, some of it mine
— John Newsom (@JohnNewsomNR) June 19, 2020
**********Some memorable names from the N&R Sports Department, on East Market Street**********
(I’m sure we have left several out, but we will add them in, as they come to us.)
Smith Barrier
Irwin Smallwood
Wilt Browning
Bill Hass
Tony Barnhart
Tom Northington
Larry Keech
Drextel Ball
Tom Einstein
Lenox Rawlings
David Lamm
Gary McCann
Charlie Atkinson
Ray Alley
Ray Cooper
Helen Ross
Scott Michaux
Myer Anthony
John C. Manuel
Rob Dainels
Jeff Carlton
Dustin Long
Eli Pacheo
Bill Gupton
Kate Hairopoulos
Kelli Dixon
Craig T. Greenlee
Tony Jeffries
Tony Green
Brian Tomlin
Jason Wolf
Tom Keller
David Reynolds
Brant Wilkerson-New
More recently:
Ed Hardin
Joe Sirera
Jeff Mills
Spencer Turkin
Eddie Wooten
+++++Two more names to our list, David Bulla and Moses Crutchfield….Moses Crutchfield would have been on board in the very early days of the News and Record building, on East Market Street…+++++
