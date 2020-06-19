News and Record leaving downtown offices:N&R ready to ‘Vacate the Premises'(Remembering Much of the Sports Staff that worked in that building on East Market Street)

from News and Record reporter John Newsom on Twitter, and John said he is already gone from the N&R downtown building, and all others from the N&R staff will vacate the premises by this weekend….

(I’m thinking John Newsom was on the sports staff several years back.)

The News and Record staff will be in new News and Record offices by Monday, and not located in downtown Greensboro..From what we have been reading, the N&R has been in their current downtown building for 44 years, and that is a pretty LONG haul…

N&R building at 200 E Market St, Gso

1976-2020 I shot this Tues on my last day in the building. Some folks leave it for the last time today; others are there through Sunday N&R offices open in a new locale (not downtown) Monday pic.twitter.com/CmdztIrJh3 — John Newsom (@JohnNewsomNR) June 19, 2020

More from N&R reporter John Newsom on Twitter….

Oh, and @heylynnhey, @jerrywolford and @shoffmann_NR, a trio of photo pros who can remember the old darkroom in that building — John Newsom (@JohnNewsomNR) June 19, 2020

And @Turkin35 of course, who will be calling games on ESPN (the Uno, not the Ocho) before we know it — John Newsom (@JohnNewsomNR) June 19, 2020

A lot of pretty good journalism came out of the building over the past 44 years, some of it mine — John Newsom (@JohnNewsomNR) June 19, 2020

**********Some memorable names from the N&R Sports Department, on East Market Street**********

(I’m sure we have left several out, but we will add them in, as they come to us.)

Smith Barrier

Irwin Smallwood

Wilt Browning

Bill Hass

Tony Barnhart

Tom Northington

Larry Keech

Drextel Ball

Tom Einstein

Lenox Rawlings

David Lamm

Gary McCann

Charlie Atkinson

Ray Alley

Ray Cooper

Helen Ross

Scott Michaux

Myer Anthony

John C. Manuel

Rob Dainels

Jeff Carlton

Dustin Long

Eli Pacheo

Bill Gupton

Kate Hairopoulos

Kelli Dixon

Craig T. Greenlee

Tony Jeffries

Tony Green

Brian Tomlin

Jason Wolf

Tom Keller

David Reynolds

Brant Wilkerson-New

More recently:

Ed Hardin

Joe Sirera

Jeff Mills

Spencer Turkin

Eddie Wooten

+++++Two more names to our list, David Bulla and Moses Crutchfield….Moses Crutchfield would have been on board in the very early days of the News and Record building, on East Market Street…+++++