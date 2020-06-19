No Ruling Today in the Ace Speedway Case

Posted by Press Release on June 19, 2020 at 3:30 pm under Professional | Be the First to Comment

from Adam Smith, at the Burlington Times-News, we get No Ruling Today, in the Ace Speedway Case…The Total Restraining Order remains in place….

