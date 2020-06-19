from Adam Smith, at the Burlington Times-News, we get No Ruling Today, in the Ace Speedway Case…The Total Restraining Order remains in place….

No ruling today in the Ace Speedway case. Alamance County Superior Court Judge Tom Lambeth says he expects to have one by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

"I am going to take the next few days to really dive deep into the law here and do my very best to give a correct legal ruling."

— Adam Smith (@adam_smithTN) June 19, 2020