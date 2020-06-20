Landon Sutton(High Point Christian Academy) heading to the University of Lynchburg and he hopes to be Helping the Hornets
Landon Sutton, a 6’0 guard from High Point Christian Academy, is heading to the University of Lynchburg, in Lynchburg, Virginia, and we will part of the UVL Hornets’ men’s basketball team…
Sutton, a Class of 2020 grad from HPCA, will join locals Reggie Davis(Northwest Guilford HS) and another in-coming freshman, Miles Taylor(Southwest Guilford HS), at the University of Lynchburg…
(Best of Luck to Landon Sutton, as heads up to the University of Lynchburg.)
I am excited to announce I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Lynchburg??? #GoHornets pic.twitter.com/KDJIVZvo9S
— Landon Sutton (@landonsutton10) June 19, 2020
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.