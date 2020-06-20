Landon Sutton(High Point Christian Academy) heading to the University of Lynchburg and he hopes to be Helping the Hornets

Posted by Andy Durham on June 20, 2020 at 1:07 pm under High School | Be the First to Comment

Landon Sutton, a 6’0 guard from High Point Christian Academy, is heading to the University of Lynchburg, in Lynchburg, Virginia, and we will part of the UVL Hornets’ men’s basketball team…

Sutton, a Class of 2020 grad from HPCA, will join locals Reggie Davis(Northwest Guilford HS) and another in-coming freshman, Miles Taylor(Southwest Guilford HS), at the University of Lynchburg…
(Best of Luck to Landon Sutton, as heads up to the University of Lynchburg.)

Tags: , , ,

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top