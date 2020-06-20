Landon Sutton(High Point Christian Academy) heading to the University of Lynchburg and he hopes to be Helping the Hornets

Landon Sutton, a 6’0 guard from High Point Christian Academy, is heading to the University of Lynchburg, in Lynchburg, Virginia, and we will part of the UVL Hornets’ men’s basketball team…

Sutton, a Class of 2020 grad from HPCA, will join locals Reggie Davis(Northwest Guilford HS) and another in-coming freshman, Miles Taylor(Southwest Guilford HS), at the University of Lynchburg…

(Best of Luck to Landon Sutton, as heads up to the University of Lynchburg.)

I am excited to announce I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Lynchburg??? #GoHornets pic.twitter.com/KDJIVZvo9S — Landon Sutton (@landonsutton10) June 19, 2020