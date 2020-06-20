The Body of former Western Guilford HS football player Aaron Jones has been recovered on Lake Norman

Body of Greensboro man who disappeared visiting Lake Norman recovered

The body of a man who went missing on Lake Norman last Sunday has been recovered, local authorities said on Saturday morning, WJZY reports.

Aaron Jones(Western Guilford High School) was on a boat with friends when he went missing Sunday afternoon.

Rescue crews, family and friends continued to look for Jones this week despite challenges including thunderstorms and the lack of rental boats available.

The incident happened near the NC 150 Bridge in Iredell County when Jones reportedly jumped off the boat and never returned.

Jones’ girlfriend organized search parties.

Ashton Pierce says he is a strong, athletic and talented 28-year-old. He was previously a lifeguard and played football for Coastal Carolina University.

“This man is the strongest man I’ve ever met in my entire life, the nicest, sweetest, full-hearted man I’ve ever met in my entire life,” Pierce said.

Pierce, an hour and a half away in Greensboro, immediately sprung into action when she heard her boyfriend was missing.

Pierce still searched for him even when emergency crews called off their own efforts due to weather conditions.

“He gives nothing but love, nothing but goodness to everyone in this world, and for him to be left in that water, that’s not what he deserves. That’s not what he deserves at all,” Pierce said.

Jones’ family and friends were back on the lake’s shoreline Tuesday, soaked by rain, but refusing to ever give up.

“My heart and soul is in him right now,” Pierce said.

The background on Aaron Jones, the football player, from GreensboroSports.com:

Aaron Jones, a former Western Guilford High School and Coastal Carolina University football player, a big man, at 6’0/230. Aaron Jones, a running back for the WG Hornets and for the CCU Chanticleers.

Aaron Jones as a running back his senior season at Western Guilford High School:

Rushed for more than 1,000 yards and had over 500 receiving yards and a combined 26 touchdowns his senior season … Had a school record-tying six touchdowns in a single game in 2009 … Also played on the defensive side of the ball also posted 10 career fumble recoveries and two career interceptions … Was effective on special teams where he had six career punt blocks and five career field goal blocks.

Aaron Jones football at Coastal Carolina University:

2011 (So.): Played in 10 games … Rushed for 88 yards, serving primarily as Coastal[apos]s short-yardage specialist … Scored two rushing touchdowns, joining Aramis Hillary and Travis Small as the only Chants to record rushing TDs in 2011 … Gave Coastal a 23-16 lead in the quarter with a four-yard score in the season-opening win over Furman … Added a four-yard TD in the win over VMI … Carried the ball a season-high eight times at Liberty and had three rushes for a season-high 27 yards at Western Carolina.

2010 (Fr.): Played in 10 games as a true freshman, finishing fourth on the team in rushing (26 attempts for 162 yards) … Caught two passes (one for zero yards at Richmond and a 13-yarder versus Western Illinois in the NCAA playoff game) … Had two carries versus Delaware State, one for 26 yards and one for 15 … Scored his first career TD, a one-yard rush, versus Stony Brook … Versus Charleston Southern, had seven attempts for 64 yards (9.1 per carry) with a long of 17 yards.

Stony Brook over Coastal Carolina, but Aaron Jones(Western Guilford) finds paydirt

Stony Brook defeated Coastal Carolina on Saturday, 38-28, but running back Aaron Jones, from Western Guilford High School, scored his first collegiate touchdown on a one-yard run for the Chanticleers…..

Jones had just a couple of yards on a couple of carries, but none the less, he got into the end zone for the first time, as a college football player…..

True freshman Aaron Jones found paydirt.

**********Aaron Jones, the son of Dewayne and Varnetta Jones.

RIP:Aaron Jones, the former running back from Western Guilford High School in Greensboro, N.C.**********