2021 NCCA East-West and Carolinas Classic All-Star Coaches Announced

**********All of the coaches from this year’s NCCA games(2020) have been invited to come back and coach in next year’s games(2021), since the 2020 games were cancelled due to the Coroanvirus/COVID-19 Pandemic….**********

2021 All-Star Coaches

East-West Football

East Football:

Head: Paul Cornwell- Ayden-Grifton HS

Asst: Russell Dove- S Columbus HS

Asst: Ryan Gieselman- Kinston HS

Asst: Jake Thomas- Cape Fear HS

Asst: Greg Williams- Richmond Co HS

Asst: Steven Wright- Cardinal Gibbons HS

West Football:

Head: Doug Robertson- Page HS

Asst: Clint Bland- E Rutherford HS

Asst: Chuck Cannon- Wilkes Central HS

Asst: David Devine- Burns HS

Asst: Nick Eddins- Crest HS

Asst: Wayne Hicks- St. Stephens HS

East-West Soccer:

East Men:

Head: Brad Wicker- Lee County HS

West Men:

Head: Jay Niessner- Central Academy of Technology Arts

East Women:

Head: Isaac Rancour- Pine Forest HS

West Women:

Head: Shea Bridges- Hibriten HS

East-West Basketball:

East Men:

Head: Eric Davis- Laney HS

Asst: Bobby Williams- Riverside Martin HS

West Men:

Head: Sonny Schofield- Statesville HS

Asst: Billy Martin- R.J. Reynolds HS

East Women:

Head: Don Mooring- S Lenoir HS

Asst: Andrew Gurley- Croatan HS

West Women:

Head: Brad Mangum- North Lincoln HS

Asst: Amy Sarratt- Southern Alamance HS

NC/SC Basketball:

Women:

Head: Barbara Nelson- Myers Park HS

Asst: Jamie Willoughby- Tarboro HS

Men:

Head: Brad LeVine- E Rutherford HS

Asst: Chris Cherry- South Central HS