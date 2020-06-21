2021 NCCA East-West and Carolinas Classic All-Star Coaches Announced
**********All of the coaches from this year’s NCCA games(2020) have been invited to come back and coach in next year’s games(2021), since the 2020 games were cancelled due to the Coroanvirus/COVID-19 Pandemic….**********
2021 All-Star Coaches
East-West Football
East Football:
Head: Paul Cornwell- Ayden-Grifton HS
Asst: Russell Dove- S Columbus HS
Asst: Ryan Gieselman- Kinston HS
Asst: Jake Thomas- Cape Fear HS
Asst: Greg Williams- Richmond Co HS
Asst: Steven Wright- Cardinal Gibbons HS
West Football:
Head: Doug Robertson- Page HS
Asst: Clint Bland- E Rutherford HS
Asst: Chuck Cannon- Wilkes Central HS
Asst: David Devine- Burns HS
Asst: Nick Eddins- Crest HS
Asst: Wayne Hicks- St. Stephens HS
East-West Soccer:
East Men:
Head: Brad Wicker- Lee County HS
West Men:
Head: Jay Niessner- Central Academy of Technology Arts
East Women:
Head: Isaac Rancour- Pine Forest HS
West Women:
Head: Shea Bridges- Hibriten HS
East-West Basketball:
East Men:
Head: Eric Davis- Laney HS
Asst: Bobby Williams- Riverside Martin HS
West Men:
Head: Sonny Schofield- Statesville HS
Asst: Billy Martin- R.J. Reynolds HS
East Women:
Head: Don Mooring- S Lenoir HS
Asst: Andrew Gurley- Croatan HS
West Women:
Head: Brad Mangum- North Lincoln HS
Asst: Amy Sarratt- Southern Alamance HS
NC/SC Basketball:
Women:
Head: Barbara Nelson- Myers Park HS
Asst: Jamie Willoughby- Tarboro HS
Men:
Head: Brad LeVine- E Rutherford HS
Asst: Chris Cherry- South Central HS
