HiToms Sweep Opening Day at Finch Field:HPT Post 87 vs. Greensboro on Sunday at 6pm

**********Post 87 (Game 2)**********

HIGH POINT-THOMASVILLE, N.C. – The NC3 HiToms, senior legion, jumped out early in Saturday’s season-opening win over Union County 8-2.

The HiToms plated three runs in the very first inning. Luke Pritchett (Barton College) tripled in his first at-bat of summer 2020 scoring North Carolina Central’s Chet Sikes.

Sikes and Pritchett both managed to record multiple hits for HiToms. Sikes led the way with three hits in his five at-bats. Pritchett tallied a triple and a single to go along with two RBIs. Ethan Martin also knocked in two runs.

The HiToms used a four-run sixth to separate for good. Both of Union County’s runs came by the way of solo home runs, one in the sixth and one in the ninth.

Luke Barrow (Coastal Carolina) received the starting nod and was credited with the win. He allowed two hits, zero runs and struck out seven in four innings of work. Chase Wade, Colby Roy and Nick Halo combined in relief out of the HiToms bullpen.

HPT is back in against tomorrow evening on Father’s Day to take on Greensboro. First pitch from Historic Finch Field is set for 6 p.m.

***********Locos (Game 1)**********

HIGH POINT-THOMASVILLE, N.C. – The HPT Locos extend their winning streak to three with a 4-2 win over the Guilford Lumberkings Saturday afternoon at Historic Finch Field.

In a 2-2 affair heading into the bottom half of the eight, Eric Grintz, a catcher from North Carolina, knocked in Ellis Stokes (Guilford College) as the go-ahead and winning run.

Duke’s own Rudy Maxwell produced an RBI single in the fourth to knot the contest at one apiece. Carlos Amezquita then plated Maxwell with an RBI single of his own to give HPT a 2-1 lead heading into the fifth.

Guilford would tie it up in the seventh only to succumb to the two-run, eighth-inning rally from HPT.

Charlie Edwards (Piedmont International) recorded the victory after two late innings of work, eighth through the ninth. Jake Bloss, today’s starter from Lafayette, dialed up five total strikeouts in the opening four frames.

HPT (3-1) is back in action this Monday for another home contest. First pitch against the Race City Bootleggers from Historic Finch Field is scheduled for 6 p.m.

The Locos, coached by Noah Anderson and Pella Stokes, are an independent affiliate of the High Point-Thomasville HiToms from the Coastal Plain League and are dedicated to the development of collegiate baseball players. As a wood-bat summer baseball team, the Locos (under normal conditions) consist of students-athletes from the Carolinas and Virginia that play a schedule versus clubs from the Coastal Plain League, Carolina Virginia League and the Piedmont area semi-pro squads.

FINAL (5) | GSO 5, DAV 3 WP: Ben Ratley (2.0 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, K) Josh Turner: 2-2, 2B, 2 R, HBP Rain brought Game 1 to a halt and we were washed out for Game 2. Great opening day! Next game is Saturday, June 27th. — Greensboro Redhawks (@gsoredhawks) June 20, 2020