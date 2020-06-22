Greensboro Day School Boys Basketball Team will play in the 2021 HoopHall Classic in Springfield, MA

The Greensboro Day School Bengals boys basketball team, coached by Freddy Johnson, to the HoopHall Classic in Springfield, Mass in 2021….

Brock Williams, a very talented guard for the GDS Bengals, just received an offer from Coach Tubby Smith, and High Point University, over the weekend…

GDS to the 2021 HoopHall Classic…..

We have accepted an invitation to participate in the 2021 @HoophallClassic in a January. Excited to head back in Springfield! Our last appearance in this prestigious event was in 2017. #gdshoopfam pic.twitter.com/2uAHTtpLoi — Freddy Johnson (@CoachJ1977) June 22, 2020