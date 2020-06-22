NC3 HiToms Outlast Greensboro 12-10, Improve to 2-0

Courtesy of Shane Harvell

HPT Sports Information and Media Relations Intern

HIGH POINT-THOMASVILLE, N.C. – The NC3 HiToms outlast Greensboro 12-10 for a Father’s Day victory at Historic Finch Field late Sunday night. With back-to-back victories, HPT improves to 2-0 on the summer.

HPT trailed 10-9 in the bottom of half of the sixth until Nick Halo (Catawba) singled scoring two runs. The HiToms would go on to add an insurance run in the eighth off an Avery Adams at-bat scoring North Carolina Central’s Chet Sikes.

Tonight, Sikes went 4-for-5 up at the plate to lead all HiTom hitters. Sikes recorded seven hits in 10 total plate appearances this opening weekend to go along with three runs and a RBI.

Greensboro was in control of the contest early, plating three runs in the very first inning. HPT fought back to score 11 of 12 runs in a four-inning span. The HiToms led 9-5 heading into the top of the sixth.

To claim such a lead, Drake Carrick, Logan MacFarland and Austin Stevens each had RBIs in the fifth. However, Greensboro would not go quietly into the night and reclaimed the lead with a five-spot until Halo’s at-bat in the bottom half of the same inning.

Alex Rodriguez (GTCC) was credited with the victory for the HiToms’ back and forth affair. He entered the game in the sixth to close it out, allowing zero runs on zero hits and striking out six. Gabe Hernandez started the game for HPT. Hernandez tossed four innings, allowing three runs, three hits and struck out four.

Highlight the outfield tonight was GTCC’s own CJ Johnson with a spectacular diving catch.

The HiToms recorded double-digit hits tonight, 13. Sikes, Halo, and Stevens (Guilford College) all managed multiple hits for HPT. Stevens batted .500 for the weekend.

HPT will be back in action this Thursday to take on Davidson at Historic Finch Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.