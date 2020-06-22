Richard Petty and others show Support for Bubba Wallace
Coming in tonight/Monday night from Twitter:
People showing their support for NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace after a noose was found in his Talladega Superspeedway garage stall on Sunday.
Together pic.twitter.com/D4zW3jA5y5
— Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) June 22, 2020
Wallace drives the number 43 car for Richard Petty Motorsports. Richard Petty recently said in a statement on Twitter in part that “this filthy act serves as a reminder of how far we still have to go to eradicate racial prejudice.”
— Richard Petty Motorsports (@RPMotorsports) June 4, 2020
Proud of you, @BubbaWallace. Keep on smiling!! pic.twitter.com/myTT2yOwUz
— Richard Petty Motorsports (@RPMotorsports) June 23, 2020
