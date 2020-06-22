Richard Petty and others show Support for Bubba Wallace

Coming in tonight/Monday night from Twitter:

People showing their support for NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace after a noose was found in his Talladega Superspeedway garage stall on Sunday.

Wallace drives the number 43 car for Richard Petty Motorsports. Richard Petty recently said in a statement on Twitter in part that “this filthy act serves as a reminder of how far we still have to go to eradicate racial prejudice.”