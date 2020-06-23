Eastern Guilford HS and Surrounding Communities Respond to Car Accident Claiming EG Wildcats’ lives on Monday Night

Posted by Andy Durham on June 23, 2020 at 11:35 pm under High School | Be the First to Comment

from Eastern Guilford High School, led by their principal Lance Sockwell, assistant principal John Hughes, athletic director Randall Hackett, football coach Tony Aguilar, men’s basketball coach Joe Spinks, baseball coach Jay White, assistant basketball coach, Coach Manning, and others….

Tags: ,

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top