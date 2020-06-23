John Oxce(Southwest Guilford HS Football) named Catawba College Male Newcomer Athlete of the Year for 2019-2020

John Oxce, Southwest Guilford Cowboys football Class of 2019, has been named the Catawba College Male newcomer Athlete of the Year, for the school year, 2019-2020…

Congrats John. #catuawards #newcomer #catufball @ Catawba College Shuford Stadium https://t.co/Tq9w5uTTMC — Catawba Athletics (@CatawbaIndians) June 22, 2020