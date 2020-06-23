John Oxce(Southwest Guilford HS Football) named Catawba College Male Newcomer Athlete of the Year for 2019-2020
John Oxce, Southwest Guilford Cowboys football Class of 2019, has been named the Catawba College Male newcomer Athlete of the Year, for the school year, 2019-2020…
Congrats John. #catuawards #newcomer #catufball @ Catawba College Shuford Stadium https://t.co/Tq9w5uTTMC
— Catawba Athletics (@CatawbaIndians) June 22, 2020
? ?@SWGHS_Football? John Oxce! #CowboyStrong! ?@SW_StudSection? ?@SouthWestGHS? @south pic.twitter.com/BzmT0oR9od
— Southwest Cowboys (@SWCowboys_Athl) June 23, 2020
