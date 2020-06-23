John Oxce(Southwest Guilford HS Football) named Catawba College Male Newcomer Athlete of the Year for 2019-2020

Posted by Andy Durham on June 23, 2020 at 10:45 am under College, High School | Be the First to Comment

John Oxce, Southwest Guilford Cowboys football Class of 2019, has been named the Catawba College Male newcomer Athlete of the Year, for the school year, 2019-2020…

John Oxce, from Southwest Guilford High School, and Congratulations to John for receiving this honor….

Tags: , , ,

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top