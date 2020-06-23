New News on Noose:No Charges being filed in NASCAR Noose Incident

from WXII TV 12 at www.wxii12.com:

No charges being filed in NASCAR noose incident involving Black driver Bubba Wallace, officials say

TALLADEGA, Ala. — The noose found hanging in Bubba Wallace’s garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway had been there since at least last October, federal authorities said Tuesday in announcing there will be no charges filed.

U.S. Attorney Jay Town and FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp Jr. said its investigation determined “although the noose is now known to have been in garage number 4 in 2019, nobody could have known Mr. Wallace would be assigned to garage number 4 last week.”

A crew member for Richard Petty Motorsports discovered it Sunday at the Alabama race track. NASCAR was alerted and contacted the FBI, which sent 15 agents to the track to investigate. They determined no federal crime was committed.

NASCAR officials said, “The FBI … determined that Bubba Wallace was not the target of a hate crime.”