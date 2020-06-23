Raven Preston(Southeast Guilford HS) receives Basketball Offer from Western Carolina University
Raven Preston, from Southeast Guilford High School, has a received a college basketball offer from Western Carolina University….This means the Class of 2022 SEG Falcon, could become a Catamount one day…
Raven is among the Top Five female basketball players in the state of North Carolina, from the Class of 2022….Right now Raven is a wing/forward, but she can run the point, and she can rebound like a 3, or a 4…..
The other schools/colleges that Raven has been hearing from are Wagner College, UNCG, Bethune-Cookman and Lafayette….
Here is the word today/Tuesday on the Raven Preston offer from Western Carolina….
Extremely blessed and thankful to receive an offer from Western Carolina? @CoachKileyHill @coachmeganbrown @CoachShyColeman @brhodes023 @MelHeg7 @coachkent02 @FredrickCannon1 @TeamFeltonGirls @SEGuilfordWBB pic.twitter.com/m7njobhcST
— Raven Preston (@ravenpreston3) June 23, 2020
