Raven Preston(Southeast Guilford HS) receives Basketball Offer from Western Carolina University

Raven Preston, from Southeast Guilford High School, has a received a college basketball offer from Western Carolina University….This means the Class of 2022 SEG Falcon, could become a Catamount one day…

Raven is among the Top Five female basketball players in the state of North Carolina, from the Class of 2022….Right now Raven is a wing/forward, but she can run the point, and she can rebound like a 3, or a 4…..

The other schools/colleges that Raven has been hearing from are Wagner College, UNCG, Bethune-Cookman and Lafayette….

Here is the word today/Tuesday on the Raven Preston offer from Western Carolina….