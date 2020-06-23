Travis Shaw(Grimsley HS) named Top Defensive Lineman in North Carolina from the Class of 2022

The Tom Lemming Football Report has named Grimsley High School’s Travis Shaw the Top Defensive Lineman in the state of North Carolina, from the Class of 2022…

Congratulations to Travis Shaw on this honor, and Big Trav is picking up some big-time recognition, but the question remains, where will he go, when it is time to go to college???

Our #1 Overall Defensive lineman in the Class of 2022 is Travis Shaw of Grimsley High School in North Carolina!https://t.co/zVNTcMBMMy pic.twitter.com/QYXoCik2Ev — Tom Lemming (@LemmingReport) June 23, 2020