Will Jones Officially Named new Men’s Head Basketball Coach at N.C. A&T State University

Posted by Andy Durham on June 23, 2020

They made it official today at N.C. A&T State University….Will Jones is the new Men’s Head Basketball Coach for the A&T Aggies…

Quite a bit on Twitter on Will Jones and his move into the lead role for N.C. A&T men’s basketball

Timmy Hawks from FOX 8 Sports and Brian Hall, from WFMY TV 2 Sports on the scene for this major move in A&T men’s athletics, and great job by these two on their coverage…

