Will Jones Officially Named new Men’s Head Basketball Coach at N.C. A&T State University

They made it official today at N.C. A&T State University….Will Jones is the new Men’s Head Basketball Coach for the A&T Aggies…

Quite a bit on Twitter on Will Jones and his move into the lead role for N.C. A&T men’s basketball…

Timmy Hawks from FOX 8 Sports and Brian Hall, from WFMY TV 2 Sports on the scene for this major move in A&T men’s athletics, and great job by these two on their coverage…

It’s official! Will Jones is the new men’s basketball coach at North Carolina A&T State University. ncatsuaggies #aggiepride @thawks8 ncatmbb @ncataggies @ Corbett Sports Center https://t.co/6zjBCChjNn — Timmy Hawks (@thawks8) June 23, 2020