Will Jones Officially Named new Men’s Head Basketball Coach at N.C. A&T State University
They made it official today at N.C. A&T State University….Will Jones is the new Men’s Head Basketball Coach for the A&T Aggies…
Quite a bit on Twitter on Will Jones and his move into the lead role for N.C. A&T men’s basketball…
Timmy Hawks from FOX 8 Sports and Brian Hall, from WFMY TV 2 Sports on the scene for this major move in A&T men’s athletics, and great job by these two on their coverage…
It’s official! Will Jones is the new men’s basketball coach at North Carolina A&T State University. ncatsuaggies #aggiepride @thawks8 ncatmbb @ncataggies @ Corbett Sports Center https://t.co/6zjBCChjNn
— Timmy Hawks (@thawks8) June 23, 2020
great to talk with @ATKoachJones after he was officially introduced as @ncatmbb Head Coach. @WFMY #wfmysports @NCATAGGIES pic.twitter.com/lja6Z7912U
— Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) June 23, 2020
.@NCATAGGIES AD Earl Hilton on new @ncatmbb Head Coach @ATKoachJones….@WFMY #wfmysports pic.twitter.com/rULvJXUfJQ
— Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) June 23, 2020
.@ncatmbb HC @ATKoachJones and his assistant coaches @ATCoachDorsett @ATCoachShump and Director of Operations @ATCoachAhmad …@WFMY @NCATAGGIES pic.twitter.com/KrYtSb8o9f
— Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) June 23, 2020
.@WillJones1911 introduced as @ncatmbb head basketball coach. @WFMY @NCATAGGIES #wfmysports pic.twitter.com/ABjJgppSm2
— Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) June 23, 2020
