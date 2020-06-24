Alamance County Judge rules with the state of North Carolina and Governor Cooper, in saying Ace Speedway will be host to 25 Racing Fans, or remain Closed!!!!!(No Race at Ace)

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. —

from WXII TV 12 News and their news anchor Kenny Beck….Go to www.wxii12.com for more info and be sure to tune into WXII TV 12 News at 11pm and 10pm WXII 12 News on the CW 20…..

A judge in Alamance County is siding with the state ruling that the Ace Speedway violated the North Carolina governor’s order by allowing thousands of fans to attend races.

Alamance County judge siding with the state ruling that Ace Speedway violated governor's order https://t.co/RI93PZETRi — WXII 12 News (@WXII) June 24, 2020

Wednesday’s/Today’s ruling means the track cannot currently hold races.

The judge is also encouraging race organizers to work with the state to figure out a way to have races that work with current restrictions.

Phase 2 of the governor’s order limits gathering to 25 people but thousands of fans attended several races.