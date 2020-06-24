Obituary and Funeral Arrangements for former Western Guilford HS football player Aaron Jones, who died in swimming accident at Lake Norman

from the News and Record obituaries online at www.greensboro.com:

April 9, 1992 – June 20, 2020 Aaron Terrell Jones, age 28, of Greensboro, passed Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Lake Norman, NC.

He was born in Lawrence, Massachusetts on April 9, 1992 at 10:42 a.m., weighing in at 8 lbs., 14 oz. to Varnetta and Dewayne Jones.

He was a graduate of Western Guilford High School and received a full scholarship to Coastal Carolina University, to play football.

He was a loving son and loyal friend. He was the host and founder of “The PodGod Podcast,” in addition to being the marketing manager at Unique Automotives. An artist; a lover of life! He left an indelible impact on many lives.

He leaves precious memories to his mother Varnetta and father V. Dewayne Jones of Greensboro, aunts: Priscilla Price (Leroy), Tonya Woods, and Edith E. Hunter; uncle: James Jones (Kenya), all of Greensboro; aunts: Denise Murray and Cleasta Murray of Lawrence, MA; maternal grandmother Mae Katherine Murray-Christie (Carlton) of Lawrence, MA, maternal grandfather Johnny Jenkins (Maddie) of Memphis, TN, and a special lady friend Ashton Pierce.

He is survived by a host of beloved cousins, and godchildren as well as many, many dear friends. In addition to his paternal grandparents, Theodore and Clara Mae Baker Jones, his paternal sister, Alicia Denise Allison, preceded him in death.

All services will take place at Woodard Funeral Home. Visitation will be Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 1 to 6 p.m. Funeral will be Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. Woodard Funeral Home 3200 N O’Henry Blvd, Greensboro, NC 27405