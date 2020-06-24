Triad Chosen to Host Two National Soccer Events:NC Fusion Chosen to Host Two USYS National Soccer Showcases

NC Fusion Chosen to Host Two USYS National Showcases

NC Fusion will be host two 2020/2021 National Showcase for USYA at our Bryan Park location. These scheduled events are in a showcase format, featuring cross-Conference matchups. These Showcase Series will present opportunities for scouts from professional, college, and international levels, as well the US Youth Soccer Olympic Development Program (ODP), to evaluate players in an optimal competitive environment.

These events will have a huge economic impact on the whole Triad Region. Each event will bring in more than 10,000 hotel room nights and families from across the country eating at our local restaurants.

This is great news for Greensboro and Guilford County. It is nice to get some good and promising news amid the stress in dealing with Covid-19”, said Henri Fourrier , President/CEO Greensboro Convention & Visitors Bureau. Greensboro, like many communities, experienced great economic loss due to Covid -19. We certainly value the relationship with NC Fusion to bring to Greensboro these prestigious events.

“As US Youth Soccer continues to refine its National League to become the premier competitive structure for the elite player, one of the core changes for 2020-21 season is the USYS National League Showcase Series. This collection of competitions will provide opportunities for more teams to participate in showcases that match up similar teams from varying areas of the country. We are thrilled to be bringing two of our Showcases to the Greensboro area and can’t thank enough Ava Pope of the Greensboro CVB and Gary Gartner of the NC Fusion for their efforts to align the area’s rich soccer history with our vision for these events.” – Skip Gilbert, Chief Executive Officer – US Youth Soccer

“NC Fusion is pleased to be hosting 2 US Youth Soccer National Showcases in the 2020-21 season at Bryan Park in Greensboro. We were disappointed that COVID ended our opportunity to host the US Development Academy Regionals in April 2020 and the ECNL Nationals in June 2020, but we are excited that we have another opportunity to host 2 fantastic national events in the upcoming year. We want to specifically thank the Greensboro CVB and the City of Greensboro for its support to attract these events to our community” – Scott Wollaston, Executive Director – NC Fusion

Event Dates:

Oct. 23-25, 2020 – 14U Boys & 14U Girls – Showcase

March 12-14, 2021- 15U-19U Boys – Showcase

Courtesy of Chris Barnhart

North Carolina Fusion Director of Marketing