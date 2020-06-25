311 Speedway Owner Selling “Bubba Rope” on Facebook and encouraging fans to bring Confederate Flags and wave them at his Speedway on Saturday Night

Mike Fulp, one of the owners of the 311 Motor Speedway in Madison, N.C., and also known as “The Daytona of Dirt”, has been advertising and selling “Bubba Rope” on his Facebook page…

The rope which symbolizes the noose that was found in Bubba Wallace’ NASCAR garage area earlier this week, has been promoted as For Sale, on Mike Fulp’s Facebook page and he has also encouraged 311 Motor Speedway racing fans to bring Confederate Flags to the races at 311 Motor Speedway this Saturday night, and wave them proudly…

Fulp has gone way out-of-bounds in his most recent actions and you have to read this, and then process it for yourself…It is a very bad statement on Fulp, and they way he sees the current racial divisions in our country/state, and it shows Fulp is way out-of-line in his thinking and his actions, and he is leading the way to a further “Racial Divide”….

CLICK HERE for the article and again, you have to read and process this for yourself, but it really does put things in reverse, when it come to improving race relations…..

(Article Click On is from the News and Record, Rockingham County Now bureau.)

Speedway owner posts Facebook ad for 'Bubba Rope'' in wake of Wallace noose incident https://t.co/8EX5XL0Al4 — News & Record (@NewsandRecord) June 25, 2020