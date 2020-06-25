CPL HiToms Opening Night Tomorrow (6/26) at Historic Finch Field

HIGH POINT-THOMASVILLE – Baseball is back in the Triad. The CPL HiToms are set to finally open the 2020 summer slate this weekend with three non-league games at Historic Finch Field.

On Friday, HPT will face Catawba Valley. Friday’s first pitch is set for 7 p.m. Saturday’s 6 p.m. matchup pits the HiToms versus the Muddogs out of the Old North State League. To round out the opening weekend slate, HPT will take on Mooresville starting at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The 2020 HiToms roster consists of 16 ACC players ranging from Wake Forest, NC State, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Clemson, North Carolina and Duke.

Mickey Williard will be coaching his first game as the organization’s new head coach on Friday night.

Willard is a graduate of High Point University and served as the volunteer assistant coach at Towson from 2017-2019. Serving as the infield and baserunning coach for the Colonial Athletic Conference Tigers, Willard assisted with hitting while also overseeing the Tigers’ baseball camps and summer league placement.

Willard has experience coaching in the Coastal Plain League, serving in 2017 as the hitting coach for the Holly Springs Salamanders. Under Willard’s direction, the Salamanders ranked second in the league in both doubles (98) and home runs (58) as well as fielding percentage.

For any COVID-19 regulations and guidelines around the ballpark, please check out hitoms.com for more information.

Courtesy of Shane Harvell

HPT Sports Information and Media Relations Intern