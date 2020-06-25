Dudley Defensive Lineman Payton Page set to announce his College Choice for Football sometime in July

Payton Page, from James B. Dudley High School here in Greensboro, N.C., is set to announce his choice for college football sometime in July…

Page is considered one of, if not the top, defensive lineman available from the Class of 2021, and his announcement will be a big one…

Payton Page has told insiders that he has his choice narrowed down to just three schools, and the University of Tennessee, is among those three….

from Twitter:

#1 DT in the Nation @PaytonPage55 is set to announce his commitment sometime in July. Vols are in his Top 3! pic.twitter.com/nrvgQfpJM8 — Miguel Martinez ? (@miggyedits) June 24, 2020