Elon Softball Welcomes Wichita State Transfer McKenzie Weber to the Program

Softball Welcomes Wichita State Transfer McKenzie Weber to the Program

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University softball team and head coach Kathy Bocock announced the addition of Wichita State transfer McKenzie Weber to the program on Thursday, June 25. A pitcher/outfielder from Overland Park, Kan., Weber will have three seasons of eligibility remaining for the Phoenix heading into the 2020-21 academic year.

“I’m excited to welcome McKenzie to our softball program,” said Bocock. “I believe she will be able to fit in with our team dynamic and contribute greatly to the program. She will add depth to our pitching staff while also adding a dimension as a hitter at the plate. I am looking forward to her joining the rest of her teammates on the field next season”

Weber appeared in 11 games total in the circle at Wichita State during her career. As a freshman in 2018, she posted a 3.57 ERA with a 2-1 record for the Shockers including posting a season-high four strikeouts versus Iowa. She also had five games in which she did not give up a single opposing run.

Prior to Wichita State, Weber competed at Blue Valley Southwest High School during her prep career. She was named second team All-EKL as a freshman pitcher and earned first team All-EKL laurels as a junior while her team was the runner-up at state in 2017. She also competed for the Mac N’ Seitz Pride travel team.

Courtesy of Troy Sales, Elon University Sports Information…