Guilford College Men’s Golf 2019-20 Season Review

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Guilford College golf team was looking to improve upon last year’s finishes in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Championship and NCAA Division III Tournament, where they took second and third, respectively. The team was well on its way, with top-five performances in four of six tournaments throughout the 2019-20 season before the remainder of play was canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Quakers finished second at the Royal Lakes Fall Invitational and tied for fourth at the Gordin Collegiate Classic, O’Briant-Jensen Memorial, and the Savannah Invitational.

Individually, senior James Mishoe placed 23rd or better in all six events with three top-five finishes, earned three ODAC Golfer of the Week Awards, and was named the ODAC Men’s Golfer of the Year for the second season in a row. He ranked seventh in the final 2019-20 Division III Golfstat.com Player Rankings and recorded an ODAC-best 71.06 stroke average in 16 rounds. Mishoe had nine subpar rounds and three even-par rounds. He captured his third collegiate medalist honor by winning the Savannah Invitational in record-setting fashion. Mishoe broke three-time first-team All-American Noah Ratner’s ’13 54-hole school record with a 13-under-par 203 to win the 90-man tournament that featured 10 of the top-25 teams in Golfstat.com’s Division III Poll. He placed third at the O’Briant-Jensen Memorial in October and was fifth at the Gordin Collegiate Classic in September.

A three-time PING All-American and All-Region honoree, Mishoe helped the Quakers to an 11th-place ranking in the final Golfstat.com Division III Top 25 Poll and the Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches’ Poll.

Josh Allen joined the Quakers as a transfer from NCAA Division I member Wofford College in January 2019 and used his lone season of eligibility this year. He played 10 rounds over four tournaments and compiled a 76.7 stroke average that ranked sixth on the team. Allen twice matched his career-low with a one-under-par 71 this season. He notched his best finish with a 68th-place score of 225 at the Savannah Invitational. Allen was named to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) NCAA Division III Men’s At-Large Academic All-District V Team for his efforts on the course and in the classroom.

Zachary Evens consistently ranked among Guilford’s top golfers and leaves ranked fifth among the school’s career leaders with a 74.3 stroke average in 72 rounds. This season he had a 73.56 stroke average in 16 rounds. His best performance came at the Royal Lakes Fall Invitational where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 141. Evens was named to the All-ODAC Second Team and to the CoSIDA NCAA Division III Men’s At-Large Academic All-District V Team.

Junior Addison Manring finished the season with a 73.25 stroke average in 16 rounds. He placed 14th at the Royal Lakes Fall Invitational and 16th at the Savannah Invitational. Manring was named to the All-ODAC Second Team for his efforts.

Coach Adam Crawford may return as many as four letter winners next season, including Mishoe, who gained an additional year of athletic eligibility when the final months of the 2019-20 season were canceled.