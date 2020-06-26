Coastal Plain League Announces Updated 2020 Schedule with Mid-Atlantic and Southern Divisional Play

Due to the continuing incidence of the COVID-19 virus and governmental guidance regarding operations, the Coastal Plain League has made the following changes for the 2020 season schedule.

The Coastal Plain League Mid-Atlantic Division has been formed from the following four North Carolina and Virginia teams: the High Point-Thomasville HiToms (NC), Martinsville Mustangs (VA), Peninsula Pilots (VA) and Wilson Tobs (NC). The CPL Mid-Atlantic Division will start play within their region on July 1. The official schedule for the CPL Mid-Atlantic Division will be released shortly.

Meanwhile, the Coastal Plain League Southern Division of Georgia and South Carolina has been formed with three teams: the Lexington County Blowfish (SC), Macon Bacon (GA) and Savannah Bananas (GA). These three teams will begin playing a series of games starting July 1. The official schedule for the CPL Southern Division can be found at www.coastalplain.com.

Due to the continued governmental restrictions in North Carolina, several teams have decided to forego operations this summer, including the Asheboro Copperheads, Forest City Owls, Gastonia Grizzlies, Holly Springs Salamanders, Morehead City Marlins and Wilmington Sharks. The Florence RedWolves (SC) and Tri-City Chili Peppers (VA) have also decided to wait until next year.

In all cases where games are being scheduled, strict procedures for the safety of players, fans, and employees are being followed in line with governmental guidelines.

Fans can stream all CPL games, all season long on all devices via cplbaseball.tv or through our OTT app on Apple TV, Android TV or Amazon Fire. For information regarding tickets to games please visit team websites directly and stay tuned to www.coastalplain.com, as well as the league’s social media @CPLBaseball on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all future updates regarding the 2020 season.

The Coastal Plain League is the nation’s premier summer collegiate baseball league. Heading into its 24th season in 2020, the CPL features 15 franchises playing in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. To date, the CPL has had over 1,600 alumni drafted and 131 alums – including 2017 ALCS MVP, 2017 World Series champion, 2011 AL MVP and Cy Young award winner Justin Verlander, as well as 2017 NLCS MVP Chris Taylor – make their Major League debut. For more information on the Coastal Plain League, please visit the league website at www.coastalplain.com, and be sure to follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat @CPLBaseball.

Courtesy of Justin Sellers

COO/Commissioner

Coastal Plain League