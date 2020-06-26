Elon Men’s Tennis Welcomes Three Additions to 2020-21 Roster

ELON, N.C. – Elon University head men’s tennis coach Michael Leonard announced the addition of Akram El Sallaly, Nicholas Campbell, Ben Zipay to the 2020-21 roster on Thursday, June 25.

“We’re excited to add these three athletes to our program,” said Leonard. “They bring a tremendous amount of tennis experience to our seasoned, veteran squad for next year.”

A native of Cairo, Egypt, El Sallaly comes to Elon as a graduate transfer in pursuit of his Master’s of Science in Business Analytics degree. He holds an International Tennis Federation (ITF) ranking of 190 and a University Tennis Ranking (UTR) of 12.3 while being a member of the Davis Cup Team. In 2019, he earned the bronze medal in doubles at the African Games.

Campbell joins the Phoenix with a UTR of 11.97, holding a ranking as high as 12.80. He also held an ITF ranking as high as 451. While attending Mediterranean High School in Larnaca, Cyprus, he was crowned the winner of the 2017 Cyprus National Junior Championship while also competing for the Cyprus Davis Cup Team twice.

Zipay, a four-star recruit, comes to Elon after holding a No. 8 USTA ranking in the state of Florida and No. 222 USTA national ranking. He also had a Tennis Recruiting ranking of 182 in 2020. In his four-year career at Venice High School, the three-year captain helped the Indians to its first state championship in 2019 as well as three district championships (2017-19). Individually, he was a two-time state doubles finalist, state singles finalist, two-time 3A district champion at No. 1 singles and was district champion at No. 3 singles in 2017.