Jazzy Harris with Northern Guilford Girls Basketball, working hard every day of the year!!!

Take a look at the video below and you will see ‘Little Harris’ is working hard on her basketball game year-round…

“Jazzy”/Jasmine Harris is a rising 9th grader at Northern Guilford High School, and we have been following her progress since back when she was in the 7th grade, at Northern Guilford Middle School…She has an older sister, Jayla Harris, who was a senior on the Northern Guilford girls varsity basketball team this past season…That is why we have always called “Jazzy”/Jasmine, ‘Little Harris’…

But Jasmine Harris is not so little any more, but she is still just a kid, and this kid is working hard all of the time…Here it is at 6:30 in the morning, and “Jazzy” is out there grinding away at it….

The kid works hard, and there is no doubt about that……

(Click On Below, and you will see what we are talking about.)

God blessed her with natural ability, but she works hard. https://t.co/C04luF66mT — Jarvis Harris (@jharrisphotog) June 25, 2020