CPL HiToms Win Season Opener Friday Night

HIGH POINT-THOMASVILLE – The CPL HiToms open the long-awaited 2020 season with a 6-3 win over the Catawba Valley Stars late Friday night from Finch Field.

First-year head coach Mickey Williard collected his first win at the helm of the new look HiToms.

Highlight HPT offensively, Hogan Windish (UNCG) and Mac Starbuck (Clemson) each homered in their first game back since the COVID-19 shutdown of sports.

“It’s just great to be back out here and hanging out with everybody,” Windish said. “We do what we love most and it’s playing baseball. The atmosphere and the chemistry was great tonight.”

Kier Meredith (Clemson) and Luke Spiva (Catawba) both recorded multiple hits for HPT.

The HiToms scored at least one run through the first four innings of play last night.

Michael Doherty (Northwestern) was credited with the win in his 2.0 innings of work. He allowed one Catawba Valley run on one hit but stuck out three. KJ Wells (Louisberg Community College) earned the saved with his ninth-inning appearance.

The HPT pitching staff fanned a total of nine Stars’ hitters.

Your HiToms are back in action tonight versus the Deep River Muddogs out of the Old North State League. First pitch from Historic Finch Field is set for 6 p.m.

Courtesy of Shane Harvell

HPT Sports Information and Media Relations Intern