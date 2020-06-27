NCPreps.com 2020 Preseason All-State High School Football Team with Payton Page(Dudley HS) and Travis Shaw(Grimsley HS) on the All-State Defensive Line

This is the 2020 Preseason All-State High School Football Team, from Deana King and Chris Hughes at NCPreps.com…..

We have Payton Page(Class of 2021), from Dudley High School, and we have Travis Shaw(Class of 2022), from Grimsley High School, that have both made the All-State Team for 2020, and they are representing their respective high schools of Dudley and Grimsley, on the defensive line…

Congrats to both Payton Page and Travis Shaw, for earning their spots on the preseason All-State Football team, on the D-line..

Breon Pass, from Reidsville High School, also named to the All-State Team, as an Athlete….

Check out the entire 2020 team below….

