Back-to-Back Opening Weekend Wins: HPT 11-5 Over Deep River

HIGH POINT-THOMASVILLE, N.C. – HiToms capture back-to-back opening weekend victories with an 11-5 quest over the Deep River Muddogs Saturday night.

HPT jumped out of the starting gates early thanks to a first-inning, 2-run home run blast by NC State product D. Giles.

The HiToms would add another run in the third to lead 4-1 through three. However, Deep River would crawl back to within one through four complete, 4-3.

HPT would use a five-spot the very next half inning to pull away for good. During the frame, Michael Turconi (Wake Forest) doubled to score Ethan Murray (Duke). Luke Spiva (Catawba) followed up with a double of his own scoring Turconi. Jeremy Simpson (Catawba) capped off the big inning with a 2-run shot giving the HiToms a 9-3 advantage.

For the weekend thus far, Spiva is a combined 4-for-7 with two RBIs.

“It’s just great to get back out here and have some fun,” Spiva said. “With a team bullpen like that, for me, I just try to take anything straight backside and let my hands work on the curveball.”

Despite facing a different Muddog pitcher for the first five innings, the HiToms were able to plate double-digit runs tonight. The 11th and 12th run scampered across during the seventh and eight inning respectively.

Josh Seils (Towson) earned the win on the mound tossing one complete inning and striking out one. Shane Smith (Wake Forest) started for HPT racking up four strikeouts in two total innings of work.

Avery Cain, Jacob Edwards, Matthew Siverling and Chase Walter each came in relief helping to secure the win.

HPT is back in action tomorrow night for the final game of the opening weekend slate. First pitch against the Mooresville Spinners is set for 5 p.m.

FINAL STATS: https://www.hitoms.com/sports/bsb/2019-20/boxscores/20200627_2k7a.xml

Courtesy of Shane Harvell

HPT Baseball Media Intern