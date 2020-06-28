Cam Newton(Carolina Panthers) gets a One-Year Deal with the New England Patriots

from www.espn.com/CLICK HERE for full post/article from ESPN.com……

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton has reached an agreement on a one-year, incentive-laden deal with the New England Patriots, league sources told ESPN’s Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter. ?

?Newton now will step into the mix to try to help replace former Patriots signal-caller Tom Brady, who left to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency. The Patriots did not select a quarterback in April’s draft, with 2019 fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham and 11-year veteran Brian Hoyer atop the depth chart.