Cam Newton(Carolina Panthers) gets a One-Year Deal with the New England Patriots
from www.espn.com/CLICK HERE for full post/article from ESPN.com……
Former NFL MVP Cam Newton has reached an agreement on a one-year, incentive-laden deal with the New England Patriots, league sources told ESPN’s Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter. ?
?Newton now will step into the mix to try to help replace former Patriots signal-caller Tom Brady, who left to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency. The Patriots did not select a quarterback in April’s draft, with 2019 fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham and 11-year veteran Brian Hoyer atop the depth chart.
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.