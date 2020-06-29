Former WWE Wrestler Kane(Glenn Jacobs) says President Donald Trump is divisive, but he is not “Status Quo”

Glenn Jacobs, the former WWE wrestler known as Kane, is currently the Mayor of Knox City, Tennessee….

Jacobs is a member of the Republican Party and even though he shows support for President Donald Trump, you may be surprised at some of the comments from Glenn Jacobs(Kane), when it comes to his political thoughts on President Trump….

“Trump is a very divisive figure,” Jacobs said. “He’s very polarizing and the reason for that is because he has an abrasive personality. A lot of the stuff he says I say dude you’re right, but say it a little differently. Also realize that you have to work with people, his attitude sometimes is dictatorial.

“I think he’s portrayed in the media a certain way because he does threaten the entire establishment and power structure. We do have an entrenched establishment that thinks they should run everything. These folks really want to run and control your life, and to me the best thing about Donald Trump is he is a disruption, whether you agree with him or not, he’s not status quo.”

“With Trump, I think that pugnaciousness backfires because he’s always looking for a fight,” Jacobs said. “As the president, you have to bring people together. As the mayor, I have to bring people together too.

“It’s not always about being right and shoving something down people’s throats, a lot of times I know I’m right but I have to coax people to get where I am and if I tried to shove it down their throats they’d reject what I’m saying. That’s Donald Trump. Always looking for a fight and it ends up being divisive.”

