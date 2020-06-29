Hard Times for former Western Guilford High School athletes in recent weeks(Eastern Guilford and Ragsdale HS hit hard last week)

It was a terrible time, a week ago today, when the car accident on Highway 85 claimed the lives of three Eastern Guilford High School students, and one Ragsdale High School student……

Western Guilford High School has seen similar bad fortunes for the their former WG Hornet athletes in recent weeks, with the WG Athletic Family losing five Hornets in the past month….

Here is a list of those former WG Hornet Athletes and they remain in our thoughts and prayers, as we begin to leave the month of June and go into July….

List of Western Guilford HS Athletes that have been lost in the last month….

Kirk Powers-with the Soccer and Football Team…School record-holder for longest field goal for the football team…

Jeannie Teague-Basketball, Volleyball, Golf and Track at Western Guilford and she was also a four-sport female athlete in college, at Appalachian State University…

Luther Gilmer-football player at Western Guilford

Aaron Jones-football player at Western Guilford HS, and college football player at Coastal Carolina University…At Western Guilford, Jones had a six-touchdown game as a running back and he once scored 26 TD’s on the season….

Katelyn Joy Beardsley-former Captain of the Women’s Lacrosse team…