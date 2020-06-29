HiToms Continue Non-League Play This Week With CPL On Horizon

HIGH POINT-THOMASVILLE, N.C. – The CPL HiToms look to build off of an opening weekend sweep of non-league play with two more non-league opponents this week.

Tomorrow, HPT takes on the Statesville Owls from Historic Finch Field starting at 7 p.m. On Wednesday, the HiToms will face the likes of the Deep River Muddogs once again. Wednesday night’s first pitch is also a 7 p.m. start time. HPT handily took the first meeting against the Muddogs back on Saturday by a score of 11-5.

Last time out on Sunday, the HiToms showed off a powerful offensive display with four total home runs in a 14-5 drumming of Mooresville. Rudy Maxwell (Duke) belted two toward National Highway as Mac Starbuck (Clemson) and Eric Grintz (North Carolina) both joined the party with one of their own.

Maxwell, Starbuck and Grintz each homered in a five-run fifth allowing the HiToms to finally separate from the Spinners.

“Yeah, I went up there I was trying to sit and get a fastball over the plate,” Starbuck said. “Thankfully, I got it and it was just high enough to get over the wall.”

Both Starbuck and Maxwell have added two homers to their resume during the young season. HPT has also plated double-digit runs in back-to-back non-league play affairs.

First-year head coach Mickey Williard remains undefeated at the helm of the HiToms. He tossed eight different HPT arms at the Spinners that would combine for a total of 13 strikeouts.

Carson Whisenhunt (East Carolina) was credited with the win Sunday night with 2.0 innings of work. He struck out three allowing only one hit.

CPL play officially starts on July 2 for the HiToms. HPT will travel up to Virginia to take on the Martinsville Mustangs at Hooker Field.

Courtesy of Shane Harvell

HPT Sports Information and Media Relations Intern