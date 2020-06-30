2020 Minor League Baseball Season Canceled

No Professional Baseball in Greensboro for 1st Time since 1969

(Greensboro, NC) The Greensboro Grasshoppers, in conjunction with Major League and Minor League Baseball, announced today that the 2020 season has been officially canceled. “It is with much sadness that we make this announcement,” said Grasshoppers President and General Manager Donald Moore. “We had hoped to play at least a partial schedule but the longer we went without this happening, the less likely this alternative became,” Moore continued.

This announcement ends a streak of 40 consecutive years of professional baseball in Greensboro. “We look forward to celebrating with our community in 2021 when Greensboro Grasshoppers Baseball returns,” Moore concluded.

The Grasshoppers are a Single-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates and have been recognized 6-times in the last 15 years with the South Atlantic League Club Merit Award, given annually to the most outstanding league franchise.

Courtesy Donald Moore

President and General Manager

Greensboro Grasshoppers Baseball