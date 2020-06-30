2020 Minor League Baseball Season Canceled:No Professional Baseball in Greensboro for 1st Time since 1969
2020 Minor League Baseball Season Canceled
No Professional Baseball in Greensboro for 1st Time since 1969
(Greensboro, NC) The Greensboro Grasshoppers, in conjunction with Major League and Minor League Baseball, announced today that the 2020 season has been officially canceled. “It is with much sadness that we make this announcement,” said Grasshoppers President and General Manager Donald Moore. “We had hoped to play at least a partial schedule but the longer we went without this happening, the less likely this alternative became,” Moore continued.
This announcement ends a streak of 40 consecutive years of professional baseball in Greensboro. “We look forward to celebrating with our community in 2021 when Greensboro Grasshoppers Baseball returns,” Moore concluded.
The Grasshoppers are a Single-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates and have been recognized 6-times in the last 15 years with the South Atlantic League Club Merit Award, given annually to the most outstanding league franchise.
Courtesy Donald Moore
President and General Manager
Greensboro Grasshoppers Baseball
Andy Durham said,
WS Dash gone for 2020, along with Burlington Royals and we night not ever see the Royals return…
(Elimination of Minor League Franchises and Leagues like the Appalachian League, might kill the Burlington Royals.)
Kevin Connolly
@kconnollyfox8
High Point Rockers are canceling season as well…. So no professional baseball in the Piedmont this summer! I’m going to miss going to games.
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.