Bittersweet Day since we are losing Randall Hackett as the Athletic Director at Eastern Guilford HS:Jay White will take over as the new EG AD on July 31

You know I am happy for Jay White, the newly named Athletic Director at Eastern Guilford High School, but I am really going to miss working with Randall Hackett, the long-time AD at EG…

Man, I think Randall may have taken over for Leigh Hebbard, the current Guilford County AD, after Leigh finished up at Eastern Guilford High School….

This is a big loss, as Randall Hackett hits retirement…Randall Hackett was everything that was, and for now still is, Eastern Guilford High School athletics…

Randall Hackett had what many considered the top fields, for football, baseball, softball and soccer, when you look at his combined EGHS physical athletics complex….His football field was called “one of the best in North Carolina”, by Chris Hughes at Carolina Preps.com…And Chris Hughes knows his football fields, and when says Randall Hackett and Eastern Guilford have one of the best, then they do….

We will miss Randall, his wife who always seemed to be by his side down at Eastern Guilford and we also fondly remember his son, Ryan Hackett, and Ryan’s days with the Eastern Guilford baseball team, coached by the new EG AD, Jay White…

This is one of those days, when news like this just shocks you and takes you aback, but we really do want to take time to Thank Randall Hackett for all of his work and for his help/assistance while he was at Eastern Guilford High School, and he was the EG Wildcats’ AD…We were with EG when they were on the road to the NCHSAA 3-AA Football Title, and also when the boys basketball team was going for the 3-A State Title, and the girls basketball team even had a nice 3-A Title run…

In all of those times and games, Randall Hackett was very gracious to help us in any way we needed help with the broadcasts, and with setting up to cover the games…

We will say it again, and be thinking about this many times over the next few days, Thank-You Randall Hackett, for a job well-done as the Eastern Guilford High School Athletic Director…

We can’t say enough of those Thanks Randall Hackett, but his retirement time has come…

**********The news coming in today from Eastern Guilford High School principal, Lance Sockwell….**********

(Jay White GreensboroSports.com Baseball Coach of the Year in 2013…With Coach White taking over as the EG Athletic Director, one of his first tasks will that of hiring/finding a new baseball coach, since you can not coach and be an AD in Guilford County…Coach Jay White, the brother of Brad White, the head baseball coach at Northeast Guilford High School, and I’m thinking the White brothers both played baseball at Eastern Guilford High School.)

More from Eastern Guilford HS principal Lance Sockwell, also an Eastern Guilford HS grad…….

Eastern Guilford High School, announces Tuesday, June 30, 2020 that the new athletic director of the Wildcats will be Mr. Jay White. Coach White is a familiar face at Eastern Guilford High School where he graduated in 2002. Coach White returned to Eastern Guilford after obtaining a Bachelor of Science degree in Physical and Health Education in 2006. During his years at Eastern Guilford he served as an assistant coach in football, head JV baseball coach, head girls golf coach and head varsity baseball coach from 2011-20. Coach White will replace Coach Randall Hackett who will be retiring at the end of July. Eastern Guilford hopes to see Coach White continue the success the program has had in recent years and continue to build a culture of pride and success.

Some of Coach White’s bio and credentials are:

Education/Playing Experience

· Greensboro College

Teaching and Coaching

· Head Men’s Baseball 2011-Current

· Head Women’s Golf Coach 2011-13

· Head JV Baseball Coach 2006-2010

· Assistant Football Coach 2006

Accolades-Eastern Guilford

· Conference Champions 2X (2014, 2015)

· Head Baseball Conference Coach of the Year (2013)

· Greensboro Sports Coach of the Year – Baseball (2013)

Personal

Gibsonville Native

Coach White is married to Katie Isley White. He has two children, daughter, Kinley and son, Kaison.

Lance E. Sockwell

Principal

Eastern Guilford High School