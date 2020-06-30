Defensive Lineman Travis Shaw(Grimsley HS) gets college football offer from N.C. A&T Aggies

Posted by Andy Durham on June 30, 2020 at 4:13 pm under College, High School, Photos | Be the First to Comment

The offers continue to roll in for Grimsley High School Class of 2022 DL Travis Shaw, and this time, the college football offer is coming from close to home…

The N.C. A&T Aggies have offered Travis Shaw and now Big Trav/Big Cheesy has a full plate of college football opportunities…Stay tuned for more on the fast-rising high school football player, and future college football star….

