Defensive Lineman Travis Shaw(Grimsley HS) gets college football offer from N.C. A&T Aggies

The offers continue to roll in for Grimsley High School Class of 2022 DL Travis Shaw, and this time, the college football offer is coming from close to home…

The N.C. A&T Aggies have offered Travis Shaw and now Big Trav/Big Cheesy has a full plate of college football opportunities…Stay tuned for more on the fast-rising high school football player, and future college football star….

Honored To Recieve My First HBCU Offer From A&T University! ?? pic.twitter.com/ztYaU8WqtI — Travis Shaw (@cheesy_Trav18) June 30, 2020